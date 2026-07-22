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Maremma release date announced: Ravi Teja's nephew Maadhav's rural action drama to hit theatres on THIS date

The makers of Maremma, starring Ravi Teja's nephew Maadhav in the lead, have locked its worldwide theatrical release for September 10, 2026. A new poster teases an intense tale of blood, belief and sacrifice set against a rustic rural backdrop.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 09:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 09:39 PM IST
Maremma release date announced: Ravi Teja's nephew Maadhav's rural action drama to hit theatres on THIS date

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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