New Delhi: Kichcha Sudeep's thriller outing 'Mark' has managed to leave a lasting impression on viewers. The film is receiving a good word of mouth review and it surely is going to add up to the Box Office success. Mark has been written and directed by Vijay Karthikeyan.

Mark Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Mark has earned around Rs 6.25 Cr India net on its first day for all languages. It got an overall 81.87% Kannada Occupancy, a 16.18% Tamil Occupancy on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Sudeep’s previous hit, 'Max' which was released on Christmas last year got an opening of Rs 10.32 crore, reportedly.

Mark tells a story about a suspended police officer who confronts criminals and corrupt politicians terrorizing the state. As violence erupts, he returns to duty to defeat the villains and restore justice. It stars Sudeep, Naveen Chandra and Deepshikha in pivotal roles.

Besides Sudeep's Mark, Kannada film ‘45’ starring Shiva Rajkumar’s also released on the same day.