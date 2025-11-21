'Mask' Movie X Review: Kavin And Andrea Jeremiah Deliver A Gripping Heist Thriller

Mask Movie X Review: The much-anticipated film Mask, starring Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah, has hit theatres today, generating a wave of excitement among fans. Within hours of its release, clips, stills, and audience reactions have gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), signalling strong early interest. Directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok, the film features a compelling score by GV Prakash Kumar.

Mask Review

Early reviews highlight Kavin’s performance, the gripping interval twist, and GV Prakash’s background score as standout elements. From the opening scenes, the movie has been described as an engaging thriller, with Kavin’s character and screen presence capturing audience's attention. Social media buzz features comments like “Good Thriller” and “Kavin shines like a star,” while fans also praise the music for perfectly setting the story’s tone.

The first half of the film, in particular, has sparked conversations online, especially the interval twist. Fans have been sharing reactions such as “Interval Twist,” “Dialogues Sema,” and the “Kannumuzhi Song Theatre Vibe,” reflecting the audience’s enthusiasm.

Critics and viewers alike have noted that both Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah are perfectly cast, with many appreciating the performances and screenplay.

Mask Movie Netizen's Review

One X user wrote:

"#Mask [3.75/5]: A slick heist thriller packed with commercial entertainment. Kavin shines as the sharp detective with a conscience, and Andrea Jeremiah nails her grey-shaded character. Good supporting cast. GV Prakash’s songs and BGM are a big plus! Director Vikarnan Ashok keeps the twists coming till the very end. A neatly made, emotionally engaging heist thriller/drama that works big time in theatres."

Another fan praised the film, writing:

"#Mask – Winner A tight thriller with family emotions, action, romance & comedy in perfect balance. Kavin & Andrea deliver powerful performances — screen presence on point. 4–5 scenes are pure goosebumps moments. Theatre experience: worth the hype! Rating: 9/10"

Some viewers noted minor flaws, particularly in the last 20 minutes, but still described the film as an entertaining weekend watch.

Given its strong connection with city multiplex audiences and the youth demographic, Mask is well-positioned to emerge as one of Kavin’s best thrillers to date. The ongoing positive social media buzz is expected to provide a significant boost to the film’s theatrical performance.