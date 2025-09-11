New Delhi: South sensation Kalyani Priyadarshan is basking in the success of her latest outing Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra - Malayalam cinema's first female superhero flick. Another feat added to her career is that she has now also become the first ever Malayalam actress ( in a women-centric film)whose film has entered the coveted Rs 200 crore club.

Who Is Kalyani Priyadarshan?

Malayalam cinema's first female superhero, Kalyani is the daughter of renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy. Kalyani started her career as an assistant production designer. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Hello (2017). Kalyani moved to Tamil cinema with Hero (2019), and Malayalam cinema with Varane Avashyamund (2020) respectively.

Kalyani Priyadarshan on Lokah Success

Kalyani took to her social media handle and posted: “Yesterday, our film reached a number that was only possible because of you, the audience. I’m beyond speechless, and truly beyond grateful for the love being showered on this film. In our industry, content has always been king, the biggest star of all - and once again, you’ve proved that to us. Thank you for giving us the chance to show that stories with vision will always find their place with you.”

Lokah has crossed Rs 202 crore in worldwide box office collection.

Priyadarshan's Advice to daughter Kalyani

The filmmaker father felt proud of his daughter and gave her a perfect advice. Kalyani shared a WhatsApp message sent to her by dad. “Remember one thing in your mind…never erase this message…Success should never go to your head and failure should never go to your heart chakkare. This is the best advice I can ever give it to you. Love u good nite."

Replying to this, Kalyani wrote, “Yes Acha always. Love you." While the BTS pictures from the sets of Lokah delighted fans, it was Priyadarshan’s heartfelt message to his daughter that truly won hearts.

Lokah Chapter 1 Storyline, Cast

The movie is the first installment in the planned Lokah Cinematic Universe, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha.

Lokah also has special cameos by Dulquer, Tovino Thomas, Soubin, Anna Ben and others while Mammootty has voiced a key character.

It is currently the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025.