Meet Kishan Mohan, 38-Year-Old Man Revolutionising South Indian Cinema With Sapthaa Records

New Delhi: In the bustling city of Kochi, a pioneering studio named Sapthaa Records is reshaping the landscape of South Indian Cinema. With its visionary founder Kishan Mohan at the helm, Sapthaa Records has become a preferred destination for filmmakers and musicians alike, offering unparalleled facilities and groundbreaking technologies. With an impressive portfolio of nearly 150 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the studio has solidified its position in the industry.

Sapthaa Records comprises several divisions, each catering to different aspects of film production. Sapthaa Records exclusively focuses on music composers, providing state-of-the-art facilities for music production, programming, arrangement, and mixing. On the other hand, Sapthaa Voices handles essential components of film production, including recording, mixing, dubbing, and editing.

Who is Kishan Mohan?

For Kishan Mohan, a passionate musician and sound engineer, Sapthaa Records represents a dream come true. Having graduated in Sound Engineering from SAE, Chennai, and further honing his skills at Spain's prestigious Berklee College of Music, Mohan's journey led him to the United States. During his five-year tenure there, he interned in Hollywood, collaborated with renowned Spanish and English composers in Los Angeles, and gained invaluable industry insights. Returning to his homeland, he established Sapthaa Records, assuming the role of Chief Promoter. Noteworthy collaborations with industry majors such as Dolby, Disney, and Sun Pictures have further cemented Sapthaa Records' position in the industry.

Sapthaa Records

Sapthaa Records has already been associated with several blockbusters and critically acclaimed films, solidifying its reputation as a lucky charm for producers. Notable contributions include Kanthara, Jagame Thanthiram, Drishyam 2, Bhoothakalam (an internationally recognized film), Kuruppu (a PAN Indian superhit), Operation Java, Joji, One, 777 Charlie, Nayattu, Aarkkariyaam, Malik, the sensational Hridayam, Thuramukham, and CBI5. The studio's exceptional track record has turned it into a sensation in South India, with plans to expand its reach to Bollywood, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.