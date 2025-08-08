Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2943158https://zeenews.india.com/regional/meet-rukmini-vasanth-aka-kanakavathi-from-kantara-chapter-1-first-look-poster-draws-netizens-attention-2943158.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RUKMINI VASANTH

Meet Rukmini Vasanth Aka Kanakavathi From Kantara: Chapter 1 - First Look Poster Draws Netizens Attention!

Rukmini Vasanth’s first look as Kanakavathi from Kantara: Chapter 1 sends the Internet into a frenzy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet Rukmini Vasanth Aka Kanakavathi From Kantara: Chapter 1 - First Look Poster Draws Netizens Attention!Pic Courtesy: Twitter/X @Rukmini

New Dehi: The buzz around Kantara: Chapter 1 is palpable with fans eagerly waiting for the mighty film to open in theatres. For now, meet actress Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi from the upcoming mythological action drama featuring Rishab Shetty. Her screen presence has got fans talking on social media.

Meet Rukmini Vasanth

Actress Rukmini Vasanth shared the first look poster on X (formerly known as Twitter). He captioned: Rukmini @rukminitweets Introducing @rukminitweets as ‘KANAKAVATHI’ from the world of #KantaraChapter1 கனகாவதியை பற்றிய அறிமுகம் உங்கள் முன் உள்ளது കനകാവതിയുടെ ആമുഖം നിങ്ങൾക്കുമുമ്പിൽ আপনাদের সামনে কনকবতীকে উপস্থিত করছি In Cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2

Soon after the poster dropped online, social media was flooded with reactions. Some users praised her looks while others commented on her wanting to watch her at the big screens soon.

About Kantara: Chaper 1

The mythological action drama film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara: Chapter 2, the story delves deeper into the origins of the divine tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. Not much is known about Rukmini’s character called Kanakavathi in the movie yet. Earlier, first look poster featuring lead actor Rishab Shetty was unveiled on social media and it created a lot of flutter among netizens.

The first look and teaser of About Kantara: Chaper 1 was released back in 2023. Actor Rishab Shetty plays the role of a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the soundtrack and background score.

Kantara: Chaper 1 is slated to hit the screens on October 2, 2025.

FAQs

Q. Who are the lead stars in Kantara: Chaper 1?

Rishabh Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth star in the movie.

Q. When is the movie releasing?

Kantara: Chaper 1 is slated to hit the screens on October 2, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK