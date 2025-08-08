Meet Rukmini Vasanth Aka Kanakavathi From Kantara: Chapter 1 - First Look Poster Draws Netizens Attention!

New Dehi: The buzz around Kantara: Chapter 1 is palpable with fans eagerly waiting for the mighty film to open in theatres. For now, meet actress Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi from the upcoming mythological action drama featuring Rishab Shetty. Her screen presence has got fans talking on social media.

Meet Rukmini Vasanth

Actress Rukmini Vasanth shared the first look poster on X (formerly known as Twitter). He captioned: Rukmini @rukminitweets Introducing @rukminitweets as ‘KANAKAVATHI’ from the world of #KantaraChapter1 கனகாவதியை பற்றிய அறிமுகம் உங்கள் முன் உள்ளது കനകാവതിയുടെ ആമുഖം നിങ്ങൾക്കുമുമ്പിൽ আপনাদের সামনে কনকবতীকে উপস্থিত করছি In Cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2

Soon after the poster dropped online, social media was flooded with reactions. Some users praised her looks while others commented on her wanting to watch her at the big screens soon.

OMG sooo gorgeousss

Reminds me of heroines in Goddess or princesses roles from old Kannada movies

Seated!!! Can’t wait for #KantaraChapter1 https://t.co/SsTwV2ZSfD — Ritz _in my idgaf era (@u_knoww_who) August 8, 2025

Is this woman for real like I can’t believe this much beauty even exists. https://t.co/b0uRGLrhED — sriiiiiiiii (@pattampoochime) August 8, 2025

About Kantara: Chaper 1

The mythological action drama film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara: Chapter 2, the story delves deeper into the origins of the divine tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. Not much is known about Rukmini’s character called Kanakavathi in the movie yet. Earlier, first look poster featuring lead actor Rishab Shetty was unveiled on social media and it created a lot of flutter among netizens.

The first look and teaser of About Kantara: Chaper 1 was released back in 2023. Actor Rishab Shetty plays the role of a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the soundtrack and background score.

Kantara: Chaper 1 is slated to hit the screens on October 2, 2025.

FAQs

Q. Who are the lead stars in Kantara: Chaper 1?

Rishabh Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth star in the movie.

Q. When is the movie releasing?

Kantara: Chaper 1 is slated to hit the screens on October 2, 2025.