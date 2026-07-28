Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Regional
  • /Meet Swarna: Srinidhi Shetty’s character intro released for Venkatesh-Trivikram’s 'AK47'| WATCH

Meet Swarna: Srinidhi Shetty’s character intro released for Venkatesh-Trivikram’s 'AK47'| WATCH

The makers of 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47' have dropped character introduction video revealing Srinidhi Shetty as Swarna in the Venkatesh-Trivikram film.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Meet Swarna: Srinidhi Shetty’s character intro released for Venkatesh-Trivikram’s 'AK47'| WATCH
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Meet Swarna: Srinidhi Shetty’s character intro released for Venkatesh-Trivikram’s 'AK47'| WATCH
Daggubati Venkatesh5 min ago
2
itr filing 20268 min ago
3
delhi high court to election comission15 min ago
4
ISSF World Cup 202639 min ago
5
Parliament40 min ago