Mumbai: John Abraham`s debut Malayalam production `Mike` has got a release date. On Sunday, John took to Instagram and shared that `Mike` will be out in theatres on August 19 this year."JA Entertainment`s first Malayalam film "MIKE" in Cinemas on 19th August 2022. #Mike," he shared. Helmed by Vishnu Shivaprasad, `Mike` features debutant Ranjith Sajeeev and `Thanneer Mathan Dinangal` fame Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles.



After learning about the film`s release date, fans expressed their excitement on social media."Woah. Can`t wait for the film," a netizen commented. "All the best for your first Malayalam production, " another one wrote.





John also shared a new poster of the film in which the actors are seen sitting on a bike.`Mike` has been touted as a coming-of-age movie, which is scripted by Ashiq Akbar Ali.



Meanwhile, John is busy promoting his Bollywood film `Ek Villain Returns`, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Excited about the film, John said, "When I read the script of Ek Villain Returns, I knew it was what I wanted to do because it was like a homecoming for me. My Bollywood debut Jism was with Mohit as an assistant director on the film. He has come a long way and it`s great to see him grow."



Mohit Suri`s directorial is the sequel to his 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The new version will hit the theatres on July 29.