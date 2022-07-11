NewsEntertainmentRegional
ENTERTAINMENT

Mike release date: John Abraham's debut Malayalam production to hit theatres on August 19

Helmed by Vishnu Shivaprasad, `Mike` features debutant Ranjith Sajeeev and `Thanneer Mathan Dinangal` fame Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles.

Edited By:  Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 08:25 AM IST

Trending Photos

Mike release date: John Abraham's debut Malayalam production to hit theatres on August 19

Mumbai: John Abraham`s debut Malayalam production `Mike` has got a release date. On Sunday, John took to Instagram and shared that `Mike` will be out in theatres on August 19 this year."JA Entertainment`s first Malayalam film "MIKE" in Cinemas on 19th August 2022. #Mike," he shared. Helmed by Vishnu Shivaprasad, `Mike` features debutant Ranjith Sajeeev and `Thanneer Mathan Dinangal` fame Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles.

After learning about the film`s release date, fans expressed their excitement on social media."Woah. Can`t wait for the film," a netizen commented. "All the best for your first Malayalam production, " another one wrote.
 


John also shared a new poster of the film in which the actors are seen sitting on a bike.`Mike` has been touted as a coming-of-age movie, which is scripted by Ashiq Akbar Ali.

Meanwhile, John is busy promoting his Bollywood film `Ek Villain Returns`, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Excited about the film, John said, "When I read the script of Ek Villain Returns, I knew it was what I wanted to do because it was like a homecoming for me. My Bollywood debut Jism was with Mohit as an assistant director on the film. He has come a long way and it`s great to see him grow."

Mohit Suri`s directorial is the sequel to his 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The new version will hit the theatres on July 29.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?