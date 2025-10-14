Mirage On OTT: When And Where To Watch The Malayalam Psychological Thriller

New Delhi: Director Jeethu Joseph’s latest suspense thriller, Mirage, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, is all set for its digital premiere on Sony LIV on October 20, 2025. The film, which was released in theatres on September 19, is gearing up for a wider audience through an OTT release featuring multiple language options, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali.

Cast and Plot: A Thriller Built on Secrets

Mirage stars Aparna Balamurali as Abhirami, a woman whose life takes a dark turn when her fiancé, Kiran (played by Hakim Shahjahan), vanishes under mysterious circumstances. She teams up with Aswin (Asif Ali), a digital investigative journalist, to uncover the truth. Their journey leads them into a tangled web of hidden documents, shadowy conspiracies, and dangerous alliances, with plenty of twists and betrayals along the way.

Supporting roles are handled by Hannah Reji Koshy and Saravanan, adding depth to the ensemble.

Every story hides a secret. This one hides many.#Mirage streaming from Oct 20th only on Sony LIV pic.twitter.com/J7O6mjPQXl — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) October 13, 2025

A Classic Joseph Thriller - With a Mixed Reception

True to Jeethu Joseph’s strengths, Mirage is laced with classic thriller tropes, mysterious identities, concealed motives, and escalating suspense. However, despite its strong performances and taut direction, the film received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. While some praised its atmospheric tension and narrative pace, others found the plot predictable in parts.

Box Office Performance: Modest Returns

At the box office, Mirage earned a total of Rs 4.08 crore, making it a modest commercial venture. Though it did not achieve blockbuster success, its upcoming digital release is expected to help the film reach a broader audience.

With its Sony LIV premiere on October 20, Mirage is set for a second wave of audience engagement. Viewers across India will now be able to watch the thriller in their preferred language and explore the intricacies of a story that probes the limits of trust, identity, and truth.