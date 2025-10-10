New Delhi: After a successful run at the box office, Mirai, the high-octane fantasy action film starring Teja Sajja, is set to make its digital debut. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by People Media Factory, the film hit theatres on September 12, 2025, and has since grossed over Rs 141 crore globally.

The makers have officially confirmed that Mirai will start streaming on JioHotstar from October 10, 2025, less than a month after its theatrical release. The platform unveiled a new trailer along with the announcement, teasing viewers with explosive visuals and epic battles.

"The Brahmand awaits your choice! Comment 'Team SuperYodha' or 'Team Black Sword' in the comments below. Let's see who will claim Dharma! #Mirai streaming now on JioHotstar!"

They captioned the post with, "This October 10th, welcome India's own SuperYodha to your home with #Mirai We bring down the Brahmand for you to experience this EPIC battle for Dharma!"

The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, further expanding its reach across South India.

Mirai Cast

The ensemble cast includes Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak. The story follows Vedha (Teja Sajja), who discovers his destiny after being approached by monk Vibha (Ritika Nayak) to battle Black Sword (Manchu Manoj), a powerful villain seeking nine ancient scriptures known as Grandhas, left behind by Emperor Ashoka.

With stunning visuals, mythological depth, and thrilling action sequences, Mirai has earned the title of India’s very own superhero epic. Mark your calendars, October 10, 2025, on JioHotstar.