Mirai TEASER: Teja Sajja Transform As Super Yodha In Mythological Adventure - WATCH

Mumbai: The much-anticipated teaser of Mirai is finally here, and it's nothing short of a visual storm. This upcoming action-adventure film introduces a bold new world where Indian Itihaasa collides with action adventure and at the center of it all stands the very talented Teja Sajja.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai teases a tale of a fearless Super Yodha entrusted with guarding nine divine scriptures that hold the fate of humanity. The newly dropped teaser offers a pulse-pounding look at this gripping saga, with every frame loaded with intrigue, and scale.

With his fierce transformation, Teja Sajja continues to redefine the modern Indian hero. Opposite him, Manchu Manoj's menacing turn with the enigmatic Black Sword sets up a face-off fans won't want to miss.

Talking about his experience Teja Sajja said, ''An epic adventure where Indian Itihasas meet modern storytelling — Mirai introduces kids to our rich heritage through a thrilling and imaginative superhero film.''

Director Karthik Gattamneni shared, "With Mirai, we set out to create a world where the timeless essence of Indian Itihaasa meets the pulse and thrill of a modern action-adventure. It’s our humble attempt to present an Indian story to the world in a way that’s never been seen before."

Backed by People Media Factory's TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad and Accompanied by Gowra Hari's electrifying score and visuals that push boundaries, 'Mirai' promises a new era of Itihaasa combined with action and storytelling.

The teaser has ignited social media, with fans and cinephiles hailing it as a bold step forward for Indian cinema.

The film stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak alongside Jagapathi babu, Jayaram, and Shriya Saran. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. Mirai is slated to release on 5th September, 2025.