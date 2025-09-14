Mirai Vs Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 2: Teja Sajja-Starrer Leads Over Haruo Sotozaki Anime In India

New Delhi: Indian theatres are buzzing with excitement as two major releases, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle and Mirai, make a strong impact at the box office, igniting fan frenzy and setting new records.

Demon Slayer Box Office Collection

The highly anticipated anime film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, finally premiered in Indian cinemas and is already making waves. As per early estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 13 crore on Day 1 and maintained steady momentum on Day 2 with another Rs 13 crore, taking its total to Rs 26 crore in just two days.

Mirai Box Office Collection

Competing alongside the anime juggernaut is Mirai, a Telugu fantasy action drama starring Teja Sajja. Released on September 12 to mixed reviews, the Karthik Gattamneni directorial has shown remarkable box office growth. After a solid opening day collection of Rs 13 crore, the film saw an 11.54% jump on Day 2, earning Rs 15 crore. This brings Mirai’s two-day total to an impressive Rs 28 crore.

Mirai vs. Demon Slayer: Box Office Clash

While both films debuted strongly, Mirai is currently leading in domestic earnings by a narrow margin. However, Demon Slayer has captivated anime fans and is driving a cultural shift in theatrical viewing habits across India.

Advance Bookings Break Records

Despite ticket sales opening just a week prior to release, Demon Slayer shattered advance booking records in India. Over 1 lakh tickets were sold for opening day alone, and weekend bookings soared past 2.5 lakh across major cinema chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

The film’s advance bookings for the opening weekend crossed Rs 15 crore, making it the highest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign animation or live-action release in Indian cinema history. It also surpassed records previously held by hit anime titles such as Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, underscoring the genre’s rising popularity in the country.