MITHRA MANDALI OTT RELEASE

Mithra Mandali OTT Release: When And Where To Watch South Comedy Drama Starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda

Mithra Mandali OTT Release: The background score and soundtrack were composed by RR Dhruvan.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mithra Mandali OTT Release: When And Where To Watch South Comedy Drama Starring Priyadarshi PulikondaPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The Telugu comedy drama, Mithra Mandali is all set for its digital premiere. Directed by Vijayendar S, it features an ensemble cast including Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Niharika NM, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi and Prasad Behara. The film was theatrically released on October 16, 2025.

Mithra Mandali OTT Release

Mithra Mandali is available for streaming on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video starting on November 6, 2025. The rom-com is a hilarious new-age comedy about a gang of misfits who get caught up in a political quagmire. The film did not receive a positive feedback and reviews upon is theatrical release. 

The film also marked the Telugu debut of social media sensation Niharika NM who got rave reviews from critics for her maiden performance.

Priyadarshi took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared the news with fans. She wrote: We laughed, we learnt, we recut #MithraMandali gets a brand new version. This time, sharper and lot funnier…Here’s our heart once again on @PrimeVideo  from November 6 

The background score and soundtrack were composed by RR Dhruvan. 

