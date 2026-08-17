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Mohanlal announces new project with director Jude Anthany Joseph - details

Superstar Mohanlal has officially announced a new film collaboration with director Jude Anthany Joseph, slated for release next year following the recent release of their project Thudakkam.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Mohanlal announces new project with director Jude Anthany Joseph - details
Image Credit: @Mohanlal/X

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