Mohanlal announces next film 'Nedumkandam Miracle' with Director Dileesh Pothan

The fact that Dileesh Pothan will be directing a film featuring Mohanlal in the lead has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs. Responding to Mohanlal's announcement on X, one fan wrote, "Lalettan In a Dileesh Pothan Directorial (fire symbol) (smiley with love)." Another fan wrote, "If Dileesh brings his Maheshinte magic, I’m ready to cancel my plans for the next few weeks. Can't wait to see the miracle unfold!"