Mohanlal announces next film 'Nedumkandam Miracle' with Director Dileesh Pothan

Chennai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who is now basking in the success of his recently released 'Drishyam 3', on Friday announced that his next Malayalam film had been titled 'Nedumkandam Miracle' and that it would be directed by acclaimed director Dileesh Pothan.
Taking to his social media timelines to make the announcement, the ace Malayalam actor wrote, "Happy to announce my upcoming project #NedumkandamMiracle. Directed by @dileeshpothan. Produced by @achubjohn. Written by #SyamPushkaran & @paulsonskaria. Cinematography by @shyju.khalid. Music by @sushintdt. Edited by @saijusreedharan. Rolling Soon. @ajayanchalissery @masharhamsa @ronexxavier4103 @yellow_tooths @bhavanarelease."
Happy to announce my upcoming project #NedumkandamMiracle— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 3, 2026
Directed by @iDileeshPothan
Produced by @Achubjohn
Written by #SyamPushkaran & #PaulsonSkaria
Cinematography by @shyjukhalid
Music by #SushinShyam
Edited by #SaijuSreedharan
Rolling Soon#AjayanChalissery #MasharHamsa… pic.twitter.com/cpS7cbtLFA
Mohanlal also shared a small promo on the occasion that showed that fragments of a building structure floating in the air. The pieces, some of which have actors on them, finally come together with Mohanlal seen seated in the central fragrment which happens to be a doorway with doors wide open.
Produced by Achu Baby John, the film will have a story written by Syam Pushkaran and Paulson Sakaria. Music for the film is to be scored by gifted music director Sushin Shyam and editing for the film is to be by Saiju Sreedharan.
Very little is known about the plot of the film, the shooting for which is to start very soon.
For the unaware, acclaimed director, actor Dileesh Pothan, who is directing this film, is best known for having directed the critically acclaimed superhit films Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, featuring Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead.
'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum' in particular, went on to win a series of awards including three National Awards, two Kerala State Film Awards and one Award at the International Film Festival of Kerala.
The fact that Dileesh Pothan will be directing a film featuring Mohanlal in the lead has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs. Responding to Mohanlal's announcement on X, one fan wrote, "Lalettan In a Dileesh Pothan Directorial (fire symbol) (smiley with love)." Another fan wrote, "If Dileesh brings his Maheshinte magic, I’m ready to cancel my plans for the next few weeks. Can't wait to see the miracle unfold!"
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