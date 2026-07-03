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Mohanlal announces next film 'Nedumkandam Miracle' with Director Dileesh Pothan

Mohanlal announces 'Nedumkandam Miracle', directed by Dileesh Pothan, with shooting set to begin soon.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 07:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
Mohanlal announces next film 'Nedumkandam Miracle' with Director Dileesh Pothan
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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Mohanlal announces next film 'Nedumkandam Miracle' with Director Dileesh Pothan
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