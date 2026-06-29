/Mohanlal celebrates 40 days of Drishyam 3 in theatres as blockbuster crosses Rs 330 crore worldwide

Chennai: Celebrating the fact that his blockbuster film 'Drishyam 3' had completed 40 days in theatres, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday called the widely loved franchise, "a legacy that continues with trust". Taking to his X timeline to register the landmark achievement of the third instalment of the film at the box office, Mohanlal wrote, "A story that began with hope. A legacy that continues with trust. Celebrating 40 remarkable days of Drishyam 3." The film, which has set cash registers ringing and which has already collected over Rs 330 crore, has worked not just in Kerala, but across the country.