Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Regional
  • /Mohanlal celebrates 40 days of Drishyam 3 in theatres as blockbuster crosses Rs 330 crore worldwide

Mohanlal celebrates 40 days of Drishyam 3 in theatres as blockbuster crosses Rs 330 crore worldwide

Mohanlal marked a major milestone for Drishyam 3 by celebrating its successful 40-day run in theatres. The superstar thanked audiences for their continued trust in the franchise, which has grossed over Rs 330 crore worldwide.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 03:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
Mohanlal celebrates 40 days of Drishyam 3 in theatres as blockbuster crosses Rs 330 crore worldwide
Image Credit: Mohanlal, Instagram

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mohanlal celebrates 40 days of Drishyam 3 in theatres as blockbuster crosses Rs 330 crore worldwide
Drishyam 31 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202618 min ago
3
China military22 min ago
4
lohagad fort murder case31 min ago
5
Himachal Pradesh snowfall34 min ago