/Mohanlal celebrates 40 days of Drishyam 3 in theatres as blockbuster crosses Rs 330 crore worldwide

Chennai: Celebrating the fact that his blockbuster film 'Drishyam 3' had completed 40 days in theatres, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday called the widely loved franchise, "a legacy that continues with trust". Taking to his X timeline to register the landmark achievement of the third instalment of the film at the box office, Mohanlal wrote, "A story that began with hope. A legacy that continues with trust. Celebrating 40 remarkable days of Drishyam 3." The film, which has set cash registers ringing and which has already collected over Rs 330 crore, has worked not just in Kerala, but across the country.
Mohanlal, on June 14 this year, had taken to his X timeline to share a poster that announced that the film had grossed a sum of Rs 330 crore worldwide. He said," Carried Across Generations! What began as a story from Kerala found its way across languages, borders, and millions of hearts. Thirteen years and three chapters later, this journey continues to create history. Thank you for making it your own. #Drishyam3 "
A story that began with hope.— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 29, 2026
A legacy that continues with trust.
Celebrating 40 remarkable days of Drishyam 3. pic.twitter.com/vt2XKsxv4k
The release of the third instalment of the hugely popular franchise, which was originally scheduled for April 2 this year, had to be postponed in the wake of the tense situation persisting in the gulf. The film's release was pushed to May 21.
It may be recalled that Mohanlal had completed shooting for his portions for the film in December last year. A video clip of the actor cutting a cake in front of the entire unit to celebrate the completion of his portions had gone viral.
Mohanlal had begun work on this film on the eve of receiving Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, last year.
The film, which is the third instalment in the highly rated franchise, was formally launched with a traditional puja ceremony that was held at a law college near Kochi in September last year.
Director Jeethu Joseph, addressing the media ahead of the launch, had revealed that 'Drishyam 3' would explore the next chapter in the life of Georgekutty, the iconic character played by Mohanlal in the film.
“The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty’s life after four-and-a-half years. That is the crux of the story,” Joseph had explained.
Producer Antony Perumbavoor, a long-time collaborator of Mohanlal and a key force behind the success of the Drishyam series, had said that the decision to move forward with the third instalment came after extensive discussions.
“The phenomenal response to the first two parts convinced us that Georgekutty’s journey had more to tell. Only after detailed talks with Jeethu did we finalize this new version,” Perumbavoor had stated.
The unit shot at a number of places including Thodupuzha and Vagamon, with the final five-day schedule taking place at Ernakulam.
The Drishyam films have achieved cult status in Indian cinema for their gripping storytelling, intricate suspense, and Mohanlal’s acclaimed performance.
The first film, released in 2013, set new benchmarks in Malayalam cinema, while its sequel, released in 2021, drew record-breaking viewership both in theatres and on streaming platforms.
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