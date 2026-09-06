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  • /Mohanlal’s L367 titled Operation Ganga: Vishnu Mohan to direct film on India’s Ukraine evacuation mission

Mohanlal’s L367 titled Operation Ganga: Vishnu Mohan to direct film on India’s Ukraine evacuation mission

Superstar Mohanlal leads an ensemble cast in director Vishnu Mohan's Operation Ganga, a large-scale drama depicting India's high-stakes rescue operation during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 04:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
Mohanlal’s L367 titled Operation Ganga: Vishnu Mohan to direct film on India’s Ukraine evacuation mission
Image Credit: @Mohanlal/X

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