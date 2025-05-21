Mohanlal Unveils Majestic First Look Of Vrusshabha On His Birthday — An Epic Saga Begins

New Delhi: Indian cinema’s beloved icon Mohanlal gave fans a birthday treat to remember with the grand reveal of his powerful look from the much-anticipated magnum opus Vrusshabha. The first glimpse is nothing short of cinematic brilliance — a commanding portrayal of a mythical warrior-king that sets the tone for an epic narrative.

Draped in elaborate golden-brown armor patterned like dragon scales, Mohanlal exudes strength, wisdom, and legacy. His flowing locks, thick beard, and a striking white tilak lend a spiritual depth to his formidable presence. With hands resting on a massive sword and eyes glowing with serene intensity, the character radiates divine purpose and heroic resolve. Regal accessories, including traditional ornaments and a bold nose ring, complete this imposing avatar.

Sharing the poster on social media, Mohanlal wrote:

"This one is special — dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of Vrusshabha – a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time."

The reveal, timed perfectly with his birthday, made the moment even more meaningful for his massive fanbase.

Directed by Nanda Kishore and presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms, Vrusshabha is poised to redefine Indian epic storytelling. The film, shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, promises a rich, culturally rooted experience that transcends regional boundaries. It will hit theatres on October 16, 2025, in five languages — Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

Backed by a stellar production team including Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek S Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta, Vrusshabha blends intense drama, high-octane action, and mythological depth. From sweeping visuals to emotionally gripping storytelling, the film is crafted to leave a mark across generations.

With Mohanlal leading the charge, Vrusshabha isn’t just a film — it's a cinematic storm in the making. The countdown has begun. Indian cinema’s next grand spectacle arrives October 16, 2025.