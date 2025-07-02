Advertisement
Mohanlal's Daughter Vismaya To Make Her Movie Debut With 'Thudakkam'

Mohanlal married Suchitra in 1988, and they have two children - actor Pranav and Vismaya. 

|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 09:15 AM IST|Source: ANI
Mohanlal's Daughter Vismaya To Make Her Movie Debut With 'Thudakkam'

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran actor Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya is all set to make her acting debut with Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam.

Taking to social media, Mohanlal expressed excitement over his daughter's first film, which will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Ashirvad Films, which has always been associated with Mohanlal films.

He shared the first look poster of the film and sent her the best wishes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

His post read, "Dear Mayakutty, may your "Thudakkam" be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema. #Thudakkam Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas #VismayaMohanlal."

As soon as he shared the update, fans chimed in the comment section and wished Vismaya good luck.

"Waiting for the movie, congratulations," a social media user commented.

"Best wishes," another netizen wrote.

Mohanlal married Suchitra in 1988, and they have two children - actor Pranav and Vismaya. Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal, made his debut as a child actor with a minor role in Onnaman (2002). Years later, in 2022, he made his debut as a lead star in the romantic drama Hridayam. 

