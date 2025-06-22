Mumbai: Drishyam fans are in for a treat! Mohanlal has announced 'Drishyam 3,' the much-awaited sequel to the popular Malayalam crime thriller and also said that the film is set to hit theatres in October later this year.



The actor shared the exciting news on Saturday through a video posted on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). In the video, Mohanlal appears as George Kutty, the role that made the Drishyam franchise a major hit. He is seen greeting the team, while text on the screen reads: "Coming soon. Lights. Camera. October."



Along with the video, Mohalal wrote a caption that read, "October 2025 - the camera turns back to Georgekutty. The past never stays silent."



In no time, fans chimed in on the comment section. One user wrote, "He will go to any extent to protect his family. Yess! The Classic Criminal is back!" Another commented, "Next industry hit loading."



'Drishyam' chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police is killed. The first part was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021. The success of Drishyam led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In Hindi, Ajay Devgn headlined the franchise.



Meanwhile, Mohanlal was last seen in L2: Empuraan, which hit theatres on March 27. He acted alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also directed the film.