MOHANLAL

Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' Recieves U Certificate From Censor Board

Mohanlal's upcoming film, Hridayapoorvam, has received a "clean U" certificate from the Censor Board, clearing it for an August 28, 2025, theatrical release. 

|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 02:00 PM IST|Source: ANI
Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' Recieves U Certificate From Censor Board(Source: Movie Poster)

Thiruvananthapuram: Superstar Mohanlal's upcoming film 'Hridayapoorvam' has been granted a U certificate by the Censor Board.
 
Taking to the Instagram handle, Mohanlal shared the news with a poster of his character in 'Hridayapoorvam'. Calling it a "censor clean" movie, the superstar announced that the film will be making its way to theatres on August 28, 2025.
 
The film is directed by Sathyan Anthikad.

Also Read: Mohanlal Honoured With Vilambara Pathrika By Travancore Royal Family At Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

The makers of Mohanlal starrer 'Hridayapoorvam' have released the teaser of the film recently. The film marks the reunion of the superstar and director Sathyan Anthikad after almost 10 years.
 
'Hridayapoorvam' also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex and Janardhanan in prominent roles.
 
The teaser opens on a humorous note, featuring a scene where a college student expresses his admiration for actor Fahadh Faasil to Mohanlal.
 
Mohanlal's character, however, seems less than amused, pointing out that there are several senior actors deserving of praise, but the visitor insists Faasil is the best, much to his displeasure.
 
The story of the film is penned by Akhil Sathyan, while the screenplay & Dialogues have been penned by Sonu TP. The music of the film is composed by Justin Prabhakaran.
 
The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie is slated to hit theatres on August 28, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently confirmed the release date of his film 'Drishyam 3'.

