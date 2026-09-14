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'Mookuthi Amman 2' teaser out: Nayanthara-starrer to release on THIS date - details

The makers of the Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman 2 released the teaser titled 'Rise of Mahasakthi' on Ganesh Chaturthi, offering a first glimpse of the divine sequel directed by Sundar C.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 02:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
'Mookuthi Amman 2' teaser out: Nayanthara-starrer to release on THIS date - details
Image Credit: file photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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