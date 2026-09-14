'Mookuthi Amman 2' teaser out: Nayanthara-starrer to release on THIS date - details

Director Sundar C, on the day of completing the shooting of the film, had said that over 2000 technicians had worked non stop on the film for over six months and that they were completing the film successfully. Several other actors too including Regina Cassandra, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, Singam Puli, Yogi Babu were seen expressing their thoughts on the film. The BTS clip ended with a cake cutting ceremony that was held to mark the wrapping up of shooting of the film.