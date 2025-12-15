Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996076https://zeenews.india.com/regional/mowgli-on-ott-when-where-to-watch-roshan-kanakalas-romantic-actioner-2996076.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalMowgli On OTT: When & Where To Watch Roshan Kanakalas Romantic Actioner
MOWGLI ON OTT

Mowgli On OTT: When & Where To Watch Roshan Kanakala's Romantic Actioner

Mowgli On OTT: The film has been written by Rama Maruthi, Sandeep Raj and Radhakrishna Reddy.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 11:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mowgli On OTT: When & Where To Watch Roshan Kanakala's Romantic ActionerPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The National film award winning director Sandeep Raj's latest outing Mowgli had a special premiere screening on December 11, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on December 13, 2025 and it has left many impressed.

Mowgli is about the battle between love and lust, a tribal man fights to save his deaf and mute girlfriend from a ruthless forest officer, unravelling cat and mouse drama within the heart of the forest. The film has been written by Rama Maruthi, Sandeep Raj and Radhakrishna Reddy.

Fans watched Mowgli and gave a mixed reaction on social media. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mowgli On OTT

According to a report in OTTplay, Mowgli will stream on ETV Win after completing its theatrical run. The satellite rights have reportedly been acquired by the ETV channel. However, the exact OTT release date is  yet to be officially announced. 

Mowgli features Bandi Saroj Kumar, Roshan Kanakala and Sakshi Mhadolkar in lead roles.

Roshan Kanakala was first seen in Nirmala Convent (2016), Bubblegum (2023) and Mowgli (2025). The film marks Sakshi Mhadolkar's debut as the female lead opposite Roshan Kanakala in this romantic action movie.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

blush brush
Blush Brushes That Is Perfect For Make Up
luggage bags
Trolley Bags to Buy This Season At End Of Reason Sale
liquid blush
Blush That Transform Your Makeup
Nitin Nabin BJP
Nitin Nabin Becomes BJP Working Prez At 45: How Old Are Other Party Chiefs?
Bondi Beach shooting
Bondi Beach Terror Attack: 12 Dead, 29 Injured - What We Know So Far
men watches
Men’s Watches That Blend Power, Style & Everyday Performance
Tinted Sunscreen
Tinted Sunscreens You Must Try in 2025!
Women Watches
Timeless Elegance : Women’s Watches That Elevate Every Look
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Congress Neglect Turned Brahmaputra Into Barrier, BJP Reversed It: CM Sarma
India-UK economic ties
Zee Media Hosts Global Innovation And Leadership Summit 2025 In UK