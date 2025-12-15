New Delhi: The National film award winning director Sandeep Raj's latest outing Mowgli had a special premiere screening on December 11, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on December 13, 2025 and it has left many impressed.

Mowgli is about the battle between love and lust, a tribal man fights to save his deaf and mute girlfriend from a ruthless forest officer, unravelling cat and mouse drama within the heart of the forest. The film has been written by Rama Maruthi, Sandeep Raj and Radhakrishna Reddy.

Fans watched Mowgli and gave a mixed reaction on social media.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#Mowgli A Boring Love-Action Drama with Clichéd Writing and Tiring Narration!



The film follows a storyline that has been beaten to death. Even if the story is routine, a film like this demands novelty in the screenplay and strong emotional depth, both of which are lacking here.… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 12, 2025

This is how SanatanaDharma should be shown in movies



Peaakkkk Direction @SandeepRaaaj #Mowgli pic.twitter.com/WCVaSK2E33 — Veeeraaa (@NAYAKBHAIII) December 14, 2025

Housefull shows everywhere

Audience response next level

Must watch this weekend!#Mowgli pic.twitter.com/Fm4ML4mqUH — UPENDRA TARAK ISM (@upendratarak99) December 15, 2025

Mowgli On OTT

According to a report in OTTplay, Mowgli will stream on ETV Win after completing its theatrical run. The satellite rights have reportedly been acquired by the ETV channel. However, the exact OTT release date is yet to be officially announced.

Mowgli features Bandi Saroj Kumar, Roshan Kanakala and Sakshi Mhadolkar in lead roles.

Roshan Kanakala was first seen in Nirmala Convent (2016), Bubblegum (2023) and Mowgli (2025). The film marks Sakshi Mhadolkar's debut as the female lead opposite Roshan Kanakala in this romantic action movie.