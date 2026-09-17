/Music legend MS Subbulakshmi Amma united India through her music: Kamal Haasan at launch of Bharat Ratna MS biopic

New Delhi: Producers Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh, and Bunny Vas have launched their long-awaited pan-India biopic on Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi, the legendary Carnatic vocalist whose voice captivated audiences the world over for decades. Rashmika Mandanna will step into the role of the iconic singer, with Gowtam Tinnanuri directing and Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.
The launch was held on Wednesday at Chennai's Music Academy, coinciding with what would have been Subbulakshmi's 110th birth anniversary. Kamal Haasan presided over the event and gave the customary clap for the film's first shot, featuring Mandanna. Members of Subbulakshmi's family, several noted Carnatic musicians, and a host of film personalities were present.
Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, addressing the gathering, said, "First of all, I would like to thank MS Subbulakshmi Amma's family members and all the Carnatic musicians who joined us for this special occasion. For the past one year, M.S. Subbulakshmi Amma's name has become a mantra for our entire team. When we first began this project, we thought we were making a film about India's greatest musical legend. But as we researched her life, we realized she was much more than a legendary singer. She was a daughter, an artist, a woman who dreamed big, faced victories and setbacks, and made countless sacrifices.
Born in Madurai, she mesmerized not just South India but the entire world with her music. During our research, we came across incredible concert stages, unforgettable musical journeys, and the Bharat Ratna, one of India's highest civilian honors which became milestones in her remarkable life. But beyond all those achievements, we wanted to bring the woman behind the legend to the screen. We truly believe this is a very important film. Today, recognition often comes overnight through likes, shares, and subscribers. But MS Amma earned her greatness through lifelong discipline, patience, and dedication. That is the powerful message we want to pass on to this generation through our film.
Every single scene we make is being created with immense love, respect, and admiration for MS Subbulakshmi Amma. For all of us, being a part of this film is one of the greatest honors of our careers, and we hope this biopic reflects the affection and reverence we have for her."
Producer Bunny Vas had this to say: "I would like to begin by thanking MS Amma's family members, especially Srinivasan, Chandrasekhar, and everyone who has supported us throughout this journey.
Rockline Venkatesh garu and Allu Aravind garu brought all of us together to make this dream project a reality. I have produced nearly 25 films in my career, and they have seen both success and failure. For a long time, I wondered what the true purpose of becoming a producer was. Today, I genuinely feel that producing this film has given meaning to my journey as a producer. It feels like my purpose was to make this film and bring this incredible story to life.
I also want to thank Allu Arjun, because he transformed me from an animator into a producer. Thanks to him, I have received the opportunity to be associated with such a prestigious project. Every Friday we see new stars being born in cinema, but MS Amma dedicated all her success to God and continued to live a simple life. Her life has inspired me immensely. We believe her blessings are with us, and producing this film is one of the rarest and greatest honors of my life."
Producer Rockline Venkatesh remarked that the film had been years in the making: "This biopic has been a dream for all of us for many years. Behind this project lies seven to eight years of effort, dedication, and research into the life of MS Subbulakshmi Amma. I am extremely happy to be producing this film alongside Allu Aravind garu and Bunny Vas. I truly believe MS Amma herself chose all of us, the producers, the director, the actors, and every technician - to tell her story. The way all of us came together feels destined.
The biggest challenge was casting MS Amma. We had countless discussions about who could truly do justice to such an iconic personality. We finally believed Rashmika Mandanna was the perfect choice, and we are grateful she happily accepted this responsibility. On the occasion of MS Amma's 110th birth anniversary, we are honored to begin this journey and seek everyone's blessings."
Allu Aravind, one of the film's producers, spoke about how the project came together: "First of all, I sincerely thank Kamal Haasan garu for accepting our invitation and joining us today despite his busy schedule. The moment I saw MS Subbulakshmi Amma's portrait inside this auditorium, I became emotional. I truly felt that she chose us to make this film. I also believe she chose Rashmika to portray her on screen.
We all know MS Amma as a legendary musician, but when we learned about the challenges, courage, discipline, and determination in her life, we became even more inspired to make this biopic. From the age of ten, she pursued music with unwavering focus and extraordinary dedication. Many people don't know how difficult her life journey was. Gowtam Tinnanuri spent an entire year traveling, meeting people, and researching every aspect of her life. He and his team have done remarkable work.
Gowtam was in discussions for another big film, but the moment we approached him with this project, he chose this film instead. Rockline Venkatesh garu has been determined to make this biopic for the last seven years and secured the rights from MS Amma's family, who have stood firmly behind this project. We felt Anirudh Ravichander was the only composer who could build a bridge between MS Amma's legacy and today's generation. We are not attempting to recreate her timeless music. Instead, we are creating a powerful biopic where Anirudh's music will be beautifully intertwined with her life story. This film will be made in all four South Indian languages."
For her part, Rashmika Mandanna described the moment as deeply personal: "My heart is filled with gratitude for receiving this incredible opportunity as an actress. On the occasion of MS Subbulakshmi Amma's 110th birth anniversary, I offer my heartfelt wishes and respects. Standing on this stage feels like standing in the presence of the divine.
I feel immensely proud and honored to become a small part of MS Amma's extraordinary life journey. We truly believe her blessings will always be with us throughout this film. I promise to give my complete dedication to this role and do everything I can to portray MS Subbulakshmi Amma in a way that all of you will cherish and appreciate."
Kamal Haasan, who launched the project, spoke at length about Subbulakshmi's legacy: "MS Subbulakshmi Amma was the musical empress who united India especially South India through her voice. She sang in Sanskrit, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and several other languages. No matter which language she sang in, she elevated its beauty through her music. That is the timeless message her music has given all of us.
MS Amma has been a tremendous source of inspiration in my life. Whenever I listen to her Suprabhatam, Lalitha Sahasranamam, or Rangapura Vihara, my heart is filled with peace and joy. Even Mahatma Gandhi was a great admirer of her music. I congratulate Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh, and Bunny Vas for taking up this wonderful project. This is a truly special film in your production journey.
I also believe Anirudh Ravichander's musical journey will reach another level with this film. Director Gowtam Tinnanuri carries a huge responsibility in bringing this iconic life story to the screen. Looking at Rashmika Mandanna, I am not jealous that she got this role. Even if I shaved my beard, I couldn't portray MS Amma the way she deserves to be portrayed.
MS Subbulakshmi Amma was an iconic woman who inspired confidence in women across this country. I extend my very best wishes to the entire team and hope this film reaches every generation with her extraordinary legacy."
Also present at the launch were actress Suhasini, actor Sivakumar, director Mahendran, actor-director Samuthirakani, producers Kalaipuli S Thanu, Rajendran, and Katragadda Prasad, as well as Subbulakshmi's grandson Chandrasekhar and his wife Mala, alongside several other distinguished names from cinema and classical music circles.
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