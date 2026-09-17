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Music legend MS Subbulakshmi Amma united India through her music: Kamal Haasan at launch of Bharat Ratna MS biopic

Rashmika Mandanna will portray legendary Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi in a much-awaited pan-India biopic directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 02:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Music legend MS Subbulakshmi Amma united India through her music: Kamal Haasan at launch of Bharat Ratna MS biopic

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Music legend MS Subbulakshmi Amma united India through her music: Kamal Haasan at launch of Bharat Ratna MS biopic
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