/Music legend MS Subbulakshmi Amma united India through her music: Kamal Haasan at launch of Bharat Ratna MS biopic

Born in Madurai, she mesmerized not just South India but the entire world with her music. During our research, we came across incredible concert stages, unforgettable musical journeys, and the Bharat Ratna, one of India's highest civilian honors which became milestones in her remarkable life. But beyond all those achievements, we wanted to bring the woman behind the legend to the screen. We truly believe this is a very important film. Today, recognition often comes overnight through likes, shares, and subscribers. But MS Amma earned her greatness through lifelong discipline, patience, and dedication. That is the powerful message we want to pass on to this generation through our film.