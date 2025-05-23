'My Punjabi Nikaah' Pre-Production Begins, Aayush Sharma Set To Join Sanjay Dutt In Sohail Khan Film

New Delhi: After Ruslaan, actor Aayush Sharma is all set for his next big screen venture. The actor is collaborating with Sohail Khan for a comedy caper, which will also include Sanjay Dutt and Annu Kapoor. Recently, Sohail Khan took to his social media handle to announce the same, also revealing the film's title 'My Punjabi Nikaah'.

Apart from the male leads, he also mentioned that the film will introduce a 'beautiful mysterious girl', however, he kept her name under wraps. Besides the film's title and the cast, the excitement is high to know who the leading lady is!

Announcing the same, a part of Sohail Khan's caption read, "My Journey of my next film titled “MY PUNJABI NIKAAH”, starring SANJAY DUTT, ANNU KAPOOR, AAYUSH SHARMA and introducing a beautiful mysterious girl has commenced with meeting The Hon’ble Governor Of Punjab Sh. Gulab Chand Kataria Ji who was very kind and gracious while giving his blessings for the film."

Aayush Sharma, made his debut with Loveyatri and was then seen in Antim: The Final Truth. Touted to be a comedy caper backed by an interesting cast and the directorial vision of Sohail Khan, the film's team is eyeing to take the film on floors in the second half of 2025 as they are currently busy with its pre-production. It is being said that the film is set in Punjab, and is made as per today's sensibilities. Touted as a situational comedy, the film is said to have undertones of the gangster genre.

In 'My Punjabi Nikaah', audiences are curious to see what Aayush Sharma has to offer on the big screens. The film's title suggests that the comedy flick will include elements of two strong religions, only to offer something heartwarming and lighthearted with Aayush as the lead. Besides this comedy caper with Sohail Khan, Aayush Sharma also has an untitled project coming up.

Recently, the actor revealed his look from his next venture, raising excitement surrounding his prospects.