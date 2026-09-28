Mysaa BTS update: Rashmika Mandanna gears up for an epic final war scene

New Delhi: The highly anticipated film Mysaa has been creating significant buzz following the release of striking promotional posters and an intriguing teaser. The high-energy preview offers audiences a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna in a fierce, rugged, and furious role, marking a distinct departure from her previous on-screen avatars. As the project gears up to wrap up its final filming chapter, the makers recently shared a short clip from the movie’s climax war sequence.
Previously actor Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to show support for his wife’s upcoming action-packed venture.
Resharing the teaser on his Instagram Stories, Vijay Deverakonda gave a special shout-out to Rashmika and her new project, expressing his amazement at the intense footage.
“Mysaaaa. What is this wildness? This is terrific,” Vijay wrote.
Addressing the physical toll the action film took on her, the actor also referenced a hip injury Rashmika suffered during production and added a lighthearted plea: “Just no more injuries please.”
Rashmika suffered a hip injury while shooting a song sequence for Mysaa, forcing a temporary break in production. However, the unexpected pause offered a silver lining for the newlyweds, allowing them to spend extended quality time together following a demanding work schedule.
Reflecting on the break, Rashmika shared, “We didn't get to see each other for three months after the wedding; we would just speak on the phone. This was the universe's way of saying, calm down, I will keep you at home now. This is the most time we have spent together, and it was strange but nice. He likes watching serious shows and K-dramas are my thing, so now we watch both. I have managed to convert him already.”
Directed by Rawindra Pulle, known for his acclaimed work on Sita Ramam, Mysaa blends high-stakes action with emotional depth. The story places Rashmika firmly at the center of an expansive narrative, with the teaser hinting at a commanding performance crafted on a grand, pan-India scale.
Adding to the teaser’s impact is an intense musical score by acclaimed composer Jakes Bejoy, whose dramatic soundtrack further elevates the energy of the film as it approaches completion.
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