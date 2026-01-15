Nabha Natesh Unveiled As Parvathi In Nagabandham; Makers Drop Stunning First Poster

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming pan-India film Nagabandham have officially unveiled actress Nabha Natesh as Parvathi, revealing her character through a visually striking poster that has quickly caught fans’ attention online.

After teasing audiences with a glimpse poster on Wednesday, which left viewers speculating about Parvathi’s identity, the filmmakers have now put an end to the suspense. Taking to social media, the team released the full poster, introducing Nabha Natesh in a traditional avatar that highlights grace, elegance, and cultural depth.

In the poster, Nabha Natesh is seen draped in a classic Indian saree, exuding poise and serenity. A bird perched delicately on her fingertip adds an element of intrigue, while the peacock motif and temple backdrop hint at a narrative deeply rooted in Indian culture and heritage. Along with the character reveal, the makers also announced the film’s title, Nagabandham, and shared the tagline “The Secret Treasure,” suggesting a mystery-driven storyline.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, “In a world bound by secrets, her belief becomes destiny,” while announcing Nabha Natesh as Parvathi.

Nagabandham marks a new on-screen transformation for Nabha Natesh, who is best known for her work in Telugu and Kannada cinema. The actress rose to widespread fame with iSmart Shankar (2019), earning her the popular moniker “iSmart Beauty.” Her traditional look in Nagabandham signals a departure from her earlier roles.

The film stars Virat Karna and Ishmenon in pivotal roles and is written and directed by Abhishek Nama. It is produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy under the banners of NIK Studios and Abhishek Pictures.

Nagabandham is slated for a pan-India theatrical release in Summer 2026, and the latest reveal has further heightened anticipation surrounding the project.