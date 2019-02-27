Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's Ye Maya Chesave completes 9 years

Nine years ago, on February 26, Ye Maya Chesave was released and it has created magic in the lives of many people. Starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles, the film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Manjula Ghattamaneni.

The lady producer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news and wrote, “Been 9 years and still feels like yesterday. Cheers to everyone who’ve been a part of it.” The 49-year-old actress shared a poster of the film along with the note. To this, Samantha replied and said, “Thanks for the life changing opportunity.”

The film is one romantic film that made people go gaga over it.

The hashtag #9YearsForCultClassicYMC trended on social media. Ye Maaya Chesave marks the debut of Samantha into Telugu film industry and since then, she has been winning hearts of the Telugu audience.

Samantha played the role of Jessie and this film was all about a complicated love and hate relationship between her and Karthik, who is younger than her. This film also marks Manjula’s last outing as a producer.

This is where the bond between Chay and Sam began and got stronger with each passing day. They later starred in four more films and had fallen for each other.

They finally got married in 2017 and are one of the cutest couples of the film industry giving us major relationship goals.