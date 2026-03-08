Naga Chaitanya, Rashmika Mandanna win Best actor, Best actress at Telangana Gaddar film awards 2025

Mumbai: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna have won big at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025, taking home the Best Actor and Best Actress trophies for their respective performances in 'Thandel' and 'The Girlfriend'.



In a heartfelt Instagram post, 'The Girlfriend' director, Rahul Ravindran gave a major shoutout to Rashmika and expressed immense pride.



"Mikaaaaaaaa! Our girl wins The Telangana State Award! Many more to come @rashmika_mandanna. So damn proud of you! #GaddarAwards #TheGirlfriend," the director wrote.

Rashmika also reacted with much delight as she commented, "Dreams are finally coming true."



Taking to her X handle, Rashmika Mandanna expressed her joy on receiving the award. She also thanked the Telangana government for the recognition.



"Feeling truly grateful and happy to receive the Best Actress award at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025 for #TheGirlfriend. 'Bhooma Devi' is so very very close to my heart and I'll always be grateful to @23_rahulr, @GeethaArts, @DheeMogilineni, #Vidya akka and the whole team of 'The Girlfriend'.. Thankyou to the Telangana Government. My sincere thanks to @revanth_anumula garu, Deputy CM @Bhatti_Mallu garu, Cinematography Minister @KomatireddyKVR garu, This truly means a lot. #TheGirlFriend #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards Congratulations to all the winner," she wrote.

Her 'The Girlfriend' co-star Dheekshith Shetty also celebrated the feat and wrote, "Very proud!!! Congratulations @rashmika_mandanna," to which Rashmika responded, "We did it."



On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya was honoured with the Best Actor trophy for his performance in 'Thandel'.

"'THANDEL RAJU' conquered hearts, earned accolades, and now receives the top honour. Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni wins the BEST ACTOR award at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025 for his spectacular performance in #Thandel," Geetha Arts wrote.



Megastar Chiranjeevi was honoured with the prestigious NTR National Film Award.



"Many congratulations to all the winners of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025. It is always a joy to celebrate the hard work and passion of our film fraternity. My sincere thanks to the Government of Telangana, CM @revanth_anumula garu, @Bhatti_Mallu garu and the entire jury for honouring me with the NTR National Film Award. Receiving an award named after NTR garu is truly a great honour. Deeply grateful for the love and support that have been my greatest strength throughout my journey," Chiranjeevi wrote on X.



The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards were announced on Saturday, recognising fine works across the Telugu film industry.