Naga Chaitanya’s 'Thandel' Set For Pan-India Hindi Premiere On Television - DEETS

New Delhi: After winning hearts in theatres and online, Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is all set for its satellite premiere, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The film, which blends love, action, and real-life drama, has been making waves since its trailer dropped, and now it's about to reach an even bigger audience on TV.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2025, crossing Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. Based on true events involving fishermen caught in a cross-border conflict, the story struck an emotional chord with viewers, especially the intense and powerful second half, which has been getting tons of praise online.

Backed by Bunny Vasu and presented by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner, the film didn’t just do well in the Telugu-speaking states, it became a pan-India hit thanks to its emotional depth and relatable themes.

Now, after a successful OTT run, Thandel is gearing up for its Hindi television premiere on June 15 at 8 PM, exclusively on Sony MAX.

For Naga Chaitanya, this film has been a total game-changer. Stepping into the role of a fisherman facing incredible odds, he delivered what many are calling his best performance yet. Fans and critics alike have praised his transformation, not just physically, but also in terms of language and emotional range. It’s a role that’s pushed him out of his comfort zone and shown just how much he can do beyond his usual romantic hero image.

Reflecting on the experience, Chaitanya said, "The journey of 'Thandel' has been incredibly special. It's truly humbling to see the love and appreciation from audiences across India. This film challenged me in new ways, and I'm immensely grateful for the opportunity to tell such a powerful story. This success belongs to the entire team and the incredible fans who supported us."

Thandel stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in one of the most powerful performances of their careers, resonating deeply with audiences and earning positive reviews across the country.