Nagabandham Hind trailer out: Rishabh Sawhney's villain avatar steals the show - watch video

With Nagabandham promising a larger-than-life cinematic experience, Rishabh Sawhney's portrayal of Abdali has already generated significant buzz, positioning him as one of the most anticipated elements of the film. According to reports, the actor prepared extensively for the role, including doing his own dubbing in Hindi and Telugu, reading several books to understand the character and the era better, and training in sword fighting for nearly a year to bring authenticity and intensity to his performance. The film will be released worldwide on July 3, 2026.