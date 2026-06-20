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Nagabandham Hind trailer out: Rishabh Sawhney's villain avatar steals the show - watch video

The Hindi trailer of Nagabandham has finally dropped, and it's Rishabh Sawhney's fierce transformation into Ahmad Shah Abdali that has everyone talking. Fans are hailing the actor's intense screen presence, with many calling him the film's biggest highlight.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Ananya Kaushal
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
Nagabandham Hind trailer out: Rishabh Sawhney's villain avatar steals the show - watch video
Image Credit: movie stills

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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