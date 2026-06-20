Nagabandham Hind trailer out: Rishabh Sawhney's villain avatar steals the show - watch video

The much-awaited Hindi trailer of Nagabandham has finally been released, and fans are praising 'Fighter' actor Rishabh Sawhney's powerful transformation into Ahmad Shah Abdali. Directed by Abhishek Nama and Shravan Kumar Tadka, Nagabandham is a captivating exploration of India's ancient Vishnu temples. The film dives into the enigmatic ritual of Nagabandham. It unveils hidden mysteries and sacred traditions, offering a glimpse into the spiritual world of these revered sites.
After impressing audiences in Fighter, Rishabh Sawhney's latest mega villain avatar has left viewers excited about what's to come. Have a look at the trailer here:
As the trailer dropped today, netizens were quick to shower praise on the actor, with comments such as, "Mega villain Rishabh Sawhney is here to rule!", "Yeh role toh Rishabh ke liye hi bana tha!" and "Rishabh Sawhney as the mega villain Abdali is going to be iconic."
Several fans also highlighted his journey from Fighter to Nagabandham, writing, "Fighter se Nagabandham... kya journey hai boss!" while others called him "the perfect mega villain" and praised the intensity he brings to the screen.
Many viewers felt that Rishabh's commanding presence elevated the trailer, with comments like "Just wow! I really liked him in Fighter and now Rishabh as Abdali is looking totally insane!" and "Mega villain Rishabh Sawhney ka auraaa!" gaining traction online.
With Nagabandham promising a larger-than-life cinematic experience, Rishabh Sawhney's portrayal of Abdali has already generated significant buzz, positioning him as one of the most anticipated elements of the film. According to reports, the actor prepared extensively for the role, including doing his own dubbing in Hindi and Telugu, reading several books to understand the character and the era better, and training in sword fighting for nearly a year to bring authenticity and intensity to his performance. The film will be released worldwide on July 3, 2026.
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