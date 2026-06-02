Nagabandham new poster out: Virat Karrna-starrer set to release on THIS date

Hyderabad: The makers of Virat Karrna starrer 'Nagabandham: The Secret Teasure' have released a new poster of the film ahead of the movie's scheduled theatre release on July 3.

The newly unveiled poster features Virat Karrna at the top of the mountain, portraying the role of Lord Shiva in the movie. The poster reinforces Nagabandham's promise of delivering a cinematic experience rooted in India's rich mythological traditions while embracing cutting-edge storytelling and visual effects.

The makers shared the new poster on their Instagram handle.

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Directed by Abhishek Nama, Nagabandham cast includes Virat Karrna, alongside Rishabh Sawhney, Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Jagapathi Babu.

Each actor will be seen portraying characters deeply connected to the film's expansive narrative, designed to resonate with audiences across India and international markets alike, according to a press note.

Nagabandham is produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy of NIK Studios and Abhishek Pictures and presented by Lakshmi Ira and Devansh Nama. The film aims to celebrate India's cultural diversity, mythological legacy, and spiritual heritage.