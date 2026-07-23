Nagabandham on OTT: Virat Karrna & Nabha Natesh film to stream on THIS platform

New Delhi: Nagabandham, an epic mythological fantasy adventure based on legends, sacred mysteries, and a thrilling treasure hunt unlike any other is all set to land on the OTT platform - Prime Video.
Directed by Abhishek Nama, and produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, the film is brought to life by Virat Karrna in the lead, along with Nabha Natesh, Iswarya Menon, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Rishabh Sawhney in pivotal roles. Nagabandham will be available to stream in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, from July 24, exclusively on Prime Video.
Nagabandham follows Rudra, a simple villager, whose life turns topsy-turvy when his sister's wedding is violently disrupted by Abdali, a ruthless treasure hunter searching for the mystical Nagabandham ritual hidden beneath India's ancient Vishnu temples. In pursuit of the sacred Brahma Kamalam and an ancient manuscript believed to unlock unimaginable wealth, Abdali leaves destruction in his wake. As Rudra is drawn into the conflict, he discovers that his destiny is intertwined with Shiva, an enigmatic Naga Sadhu, who guides him through a dangerous journey of faith, sacrifice, and betrayal. With powerful forces closing in, Rudra must rise to protect Dharma and safeguard an ancient treasure before it falls into the wrong hands.
Complemented by a powerful soundtrack from Junaid Kumar and Abhe, the film unfolds as a high-stakes adventure where age-old legends, hidden treasures, and timeless questions of faith come together in one epic quest.
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