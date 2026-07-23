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Nagabandham on OTT: Virat Karrna & Nabha Natesh film to stream on THIS platform

Nagabandham is a mythological fantasy adventure and is directed by Abhishek Nama.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Nagabandham on OTT: Virat Karrna & Nabha Natesh film to stream on THIS platform
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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