Nagabandham on OTT: Virat Karrna & Nabha Natesh film to stream on THIS platform

Nagabandham follows Rudra, a simple villager, whose life turns topsy-turvy when his sister's wedding is violently disrupted by Abdali, a ruthless treasure hunter searching for the mystical Nagabandham ritual hidden beneath India's ancient Vishnu temples. In pursuit of the sacred Brahma Kamalam and an ancient manuscript believed to unlock unimaginable wealth, Abdali leaves destruction in his wake. As Rudra is drawn into the conflict, he discovers that his destiny is intertwined with Shiva, an enigmatic Naga Sadhu, who guides him through a dangerous journey of faith, sacrifice, and betrayal. With powerful forces closing in, Rudra must rise to protect Dharma and safeguard an ancient treasure before it falls into the wrong hands.