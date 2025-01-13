Nagabandham: Rana Daggubati Unveils Virat Karrna’s Fierce First Look As Rudhra

New Delhi: The highly anticipated first look of young hero Virat Karrna as Rudhra from the much-awaited Pan-India film Nagabandham has been unveiled by Rana Daggubati, sparking immense excitement across audiences nationwide. Directed by the passionate filmmaker Abhishek Nama, this grand-scale project has been generating significant buzz since its announcement.

NAGABANDHAM FIRST LOOK

The first look poster portrays Virat Karrna in a striking and rugged avatar, featuring curly hair, a beard, and a chiselled physique. Depicted in an audacious stance, Karrna is seen shirtless in an action-packed scene where he battles a menacing crocodile in the ocean. Holding the creature’s mouth open with his bare hands and a rope, Rudhra’s fearless demeanour and relentless strength take centre stage, leaving a lasting impression.

NAGABANDHAM RELEASE

Nagabandham promises to be an epic adventure with the tagline The Secret Treasure, hinting at a thrilling and mystical journey. Directed and written by Abhishek Nama, the film is being produced by Kishore Annapureddy under NIK Studios in collaboration with Abhishek Pictures and is proudly presented by Lakshmi Ira and Devansh Nama.

Adding to its grandeur, Nagabandham features an impressive ensemble cast, including Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon as the female leads, alongside celebrated actors Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in pivotal roles.

The movie delves into the hidden secrets of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, specifically exploring the sacred practice of Nagabandham. Inspired by recent treasure discoveries at iconic temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, the story intricately blends captivating mythology with a modern narrative, bringing age-old mysteries to life.

A stellar team of technicians is bringing this vision to the big screen. Soundar Rajan S helms the cinematography, Abhe composes the music, and Kalyan Chakravarthy pens the dialogues. Santosh Kamireddy oversees the editing, while Ashok Kumar contributes as the art director.

Currently progressing with its shoot, Nagabandham will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages in 2025.