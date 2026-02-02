Nagabandham teaser release officially announced: Nabha Natesh’s Parvathi adds to the mystical aura

New Delhi: One of the most anticipated pan-India films of 2026, Nagabandham, has been steadily building excitement with a series of striking posters and character reveals. The makers have kept the buzz alive by unveiling intriguing visuals that hint at a grand cinematic experience rooted in mystery and mythology.

Nabha Natesh’s First Look as Parvathi

After revealing the male lead’s character poster, the focus recently shifted to the female lead, Nabha Natesh. Her first look as Parvathi has left fans mesmerised. Draped in a traditional Indian saree, the actress exudes grace and quiet strength, perfectly aligning with the film’s divine and mysterious undertone.

Adding to the visual appeal, the makers released a beautifully crafted motion poster of Parvathi, further amplifying curiosity and anticipation around the character and the narrative.

Title That Hints at Mystery and Mythology

The film’s title, Nagabandham, paired with its intriguing tagline ‘The Secret Treasure’, suggests layers of hidden truths, mythology, and long-forgotten secrets waiting to unfold. Each reveal so far has reinforced the sense of a larger-than-life narrative steeped in divine symbolism.

Teaser Announcement

Heightening the excitement further, the makers have officially announced the teaser release date, which coincides with the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri. Sharing a powerful caption, the team set the tone for the film’s divine narrative:

“When Lord Shiva awakens, a forgotten secret stirs

#NagabandhamTeaser ON FEBRUARY 15TH

This Mahashivratri, a divine mystery unveils..!!

Har Har Mahadev”

Earlier, the makers had shared a glimpse revealing the film’s title along with stunning visual effects and a thumping background score. From the visuals to the sound design, everything about Nagabandham appears extravagant, hinting at a visually rich and immersive cinematic experience.

Abhishek Nama Helms the Project

Nagabandham is written and directed by Abhishek Nama, who also handles the film’s screenplay. The film is slated for a pan-India release in 2026, and with every new update, anticipation continues to soar among audiences across the country.