New Delhi: The sizzling dance moves by Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in 'Nain Matakka’ song from their upcoming movie Baby John have been stealing the spotlight ever since the hook step dropped. With the magnetic voices of Diljit and Dhee, the song is here to impress one and sundry. The chemistry between Varun and Keerthy looks fresh and electric.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, ‘Nain Matakka’ is setting the right tone for the celebratory season.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and featuring the highly anticipated Hindi debut of Keerthy Suresh, Baby John is shaping up to be a major

blockbuster.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios, releasing on December 25, 2024.