Nandamuri Balakrishna Collabs Again With Director Gopichand Malineni For 'NBK 111' After 'Veera Simha Reddy'

Telangana : Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to reunite with director Malineni Gopichand for a film tentatively titled NBK111. The duo last collaborated on the blockbuster movie Veera Simha Reddy.

Vriddhi Cinemas, the film's official production banner, announced Balakrishna's new project today, ahead of the actor's 65th birthday. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru.

Taking to X, Vriddhi Cinemas shared a poster which featured a lion wearing an iron helmet. The film is currently in production.

While announcing the new Balakrishna's project, Vriddhi Cinemas wrote, "The ROARING BLOCKBUSTER combo reunites HISTORICAL ROAR BEGINS #NBK111 will be a celebration of the 'GOD OF MASSES' #NandamuriBalakrishna on the big screens. Directed by the Blockbuster Mass Director @megopichand. Produced by the passionate #VenkataSatishKilaru under @vriddhicinemas."

Hearty congratulations my dearest producer #VenkataSatishKilaru garu on your second film Sir @vriddhicinemas is bringing powerful combo back

Best wishes to #NandamuriBalakrishna garu nd @megopichand garu



Looking forward to it pic.twitter.com/ZIgzLuFDFZ — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 8, 2025

Apart from the director and lead actor, the makers have not yet announced the details of the movie's release date or the cast. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Malineni Gopichand earlier collaborated on the movie 'Veera Simha Reddy'.

The film also starred Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shruti Haasan, Honey Rose and Duniya Vijay in prominent roles. The movie was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Superstar Balakrishna will also appear in the sequel to Akhanda. The makers shared a new update on the film on Sunday. The movie is directed by Boyapati Srinu.

14 Reels Plus, the film's official production banner, announced that the film teaser will be released on Monday. Balakrishna fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie's release date and other details.

'Akhanda' was released in 2021. It was a massive blockbuster at the box office. Balakrishna played the lead role in the film while Jagapathi Babu, Pragathi Jaiswal and Srikanth played the prominent roles in the film. The music was composed by Thaman S.