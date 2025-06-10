Nandamuri Balakrishna-Starrer 'Akhanda 2' Teaser Unveiled - WATCH

New Delhi: Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has teamed up with director Boyapati Sreenu for their fourth film titled "Akhanda 2: Thaandavam."

In celebration of Balakrishna’s birthday, the makers released the teaser, which is undoubtedly one of the best gifts a hero could receive from his team.

On his X, Arya shared the title teaser and wrote, "Here's the Title Teaser and First Look posters of #Ananthankaadu. Hope you all like it."

The poem recited in Tamil, when translated loosely, reads: "I swallowed all light to show up as a lightning in the sky! I was born in dry lands to make a revolution bloom. I was showered on blood-stained earth to make it smile. I turned into roots and then trees to grow and stand tall. I don’t fall, fearing fate or deceit. I am the dense forest that continues to grow in length. I am a miracle."

The poem appears to define the traits of Arya's character in the film. It suggests that his character is leading a rebellion and is fearless in the face of fate and deceit. This character seems to seek to provide hope for those who are hopeless within the story.

Thaman’s background score elevates the visuals to a whole new level. His music, especially for Balakrishna’s films, continues to be extraordinary, and this teaser is no exception. The production values by 14 Reels Plus are top-tier, adding scale and grandeur to every frame.

The teaser resonates with passion and commitment, evident in every second of the footage.

Currently, the film is being shot in the scenic locales of Georgia, where a significant sequence is underway. The makers assure that "Akhanda 2: Thaandavam" will be released in theatres across India starting on September 25, making it a divine Dussehra treat for fans. The teaser has already created a magical impact!

Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, "Akhanda 2: Thaandavam" stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha, and Aadhi Pinisetty as the main antagonist.

The film is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, with presentation by M. Tejeswini Nandamuri. The music is composed by S. Thaman, and the cinematography is handled by C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detake. Editing is by Tammiraju, action choreography by Ram-Lakshman, art direction by A.S. Prakash, and marketing is managed by First Show, with Vamsi-Shekar as the PRO.