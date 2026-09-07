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Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Dada' title glimpse unveiled, film to release on December 24

Dada: The film features Manoj Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles alongside Balakrishna.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 01:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Dada' title glimpse unveiled, film to release on December 24
Image Credit: X grab

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