Mumbai: Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming action entertainer, earlier known as #NBK111, has been titled ‘Dada’, with the makers also announcing that the film will hit theatres on December 24. Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film's title was unveiled through a poster and a title glimpse.