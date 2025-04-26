Chennai: Actor Nani, whose much-awaited film, ‘Hit: The Third Case’, will release on May 1, the same day that actor Suriya's eagerly-awaited 'Retro', hits screens has said that he does not see the films as competitors.

At a press conference that was held in Chennai, Nani was asked how he viewed the fact that his film would be taking on Suriya's Retro at the box office on May 1.

Nani replied, "I don't think it is competition. I think it is partying. I think we both are coming to celebrate our films with all of you. Definitely, it will be amazing here. 'Retro' will be the first choice of the Tamil audience and rightfully so. I hope you will have a great experience in theatre watching Retro because I have huge respect for Suriya sir and I love Karthik's (Karthik Subbaraj)work and I am sure they are going to create some magic in theatres.

"I think a great weekend can have two films. So, after you all enjoy your 'Retro', I am promising you all a great experience in the theatres with 'Hit 3'. In Telugu also, we are going to deliver and at the same time, I hope 'Retro' also works very well in Telugu. I want not just 'Retro' and 'Hit 3' alone (to do well)as 'Raid 2' is also releasing in Hindi. I want May 1 to be that day, where across the country, everywhere, all movies do very, very well and bring back audiences to theatres in hordes because all three films look exciting. All three films have great content. I want that day to be celebrated like a movie watching day."

It may be recalled that the makers of 'Hit: The Third Case' had, several days ago, released a teaser of the film which gave away the fact that Nani plays the role of a tough cop called Arjun Sarkaar in the film.

A series of scenes in the teaser showed Arjun Sarkaar putting his laathi skills to good use. At the same time, the teaser showed that Arjun Sarkaar looked for patterns in crimes and used them to establish motive. The teaser ended with a voice over saying, “I have had my doubts about you from the first day itself. Are you really a police officer?” Arjun Sarkaar replies to this question saying, “People have believed this lie for far too long. I will show you the original.”

The film, which is the third instalment from the HIT universe, has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni, the film will feature Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. Music for the film is by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography is by Sanu John Varghese. The film’s editing has been taken care of by Karthika Srinivas R.