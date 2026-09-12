Nani Reveals 'The Paradise' will skip trailer launch - here’s why

The buzz surrounding Natural Star Nani's highly anticipated action drama The Paradise has reached a fever pitch. From the teaser to tracks like "Aaya Sher" and "Yeshanagula," has drawn a massive response from fans. However, in a surprising turn of events, Natural star Nani has confirmed that the makers will not be releasing a traditional trailer before the film hits theaters on September 24, 2026.
Helmed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks the director's reunion with Nani following their massive box office success with Dasara. The actioner features Nani in his most raw and unhinged avatar yet, promising a high-octane theatrical experience driven by mass energy and a never-before-seen screen presence.
Addressing the media to clarify rumours, Nani emphasised that skipping the trailer was a conscious decision rooted in a commitment to final post-production quality rather than promotional complacency.
Nani stated, "The Paradise will not have a trailer. Someone said that even if we don't promote from now, the film has enough hype to sustain it. I am not taking the audience for granted, though."
He further explained the technical delay, adding, "There are so many teams working hard now to deliver a quality film. If we give a trailer now, it needs to be stellar. To do that, we will have to set aside post-production for a few days. We had also hoped to release a good trailer, but given the circumstances, we made the decision not to release it."
The Paradise is scheduled to hit cinemas in eight languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. Despite the wide release schedule, Nani maintained a pragmatic approach toward marketing the film across regional territories.
"We don't want to call it a pan-India film," Nani remarked. "Along with Telugu, it will release in some other languages. Telugu is definitely our prime target, and I hope audiences in other languages also watch Paradise and enjoy it equally."
Produced by SLV Cinemas, reports also suggest that the makers have approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present the film across select international markets, highlighting the project's global aspirations ahead of its September 24 theatrical debut.
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