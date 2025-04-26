Nani’s ‘Hit: The Third Case’ Gets ‘A’ Certificate, Set For May 1 Release

Mumbai: The Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared director Sailesh Kolanu's upcoming film 'Hit: The Third Case', which stars actor Nani, with an 'A' certificate ahead of its release.

On Friday, Nani took to his Instagram account to share the exciting update, as he posted a picture with a large 'A' and a caption that read, "A for ARJUN SARKAAR. CERTIFIED. #HIT3 #HIT3FromMay1st."

The crime thriller is set to hit theatres on May 1 and will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Nani shared that this is the first time he is doing a crime thriller in his career. Talking about preparing for the film, he said the process was both new and exciting for him.

"Preparation is needed for every script. This is my first crime thriller, so it was a new and exciting process. Every film has its own way of helping you understand the characters. It was fun, basically, because I was doing it for the first time," Nani said.

Nani also opened up about his role as a producer for the film. He called it a big step in his career and shared his excitement about it.

"This is the first time I'm working in production, so it is definitely the next step in my career, 100 percent for sure," he added.

The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and features music by Mickey J Meyer. It is produced under Nani's own banner, Wall Poster Cinema.