The hype surrounding Natural Star Nani’s highly anticipated action drama, The Paradise, has hit a new high as the makers officially welcomed veteran actor Mohan Babu to the cast. Nani unveiled the first-look poster of Mohan Babu as "Shikanja Maalik," featuring the actor oozing swag with a cigar in his mouth, a rifle slung over his shoulder, a printed shirt, and a classic vintage car parked in the background.
The announcement comes on the heels of the film's blockbuster track, "Aaya Sher," becoming an absolute cultural phenomenon. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the hard-hitting anthem has officially crossed 200 million views and 1.8 million likes on YouTube, dominating music streaming platforms and short-form video trends globally. The song's massive success has further cemented The Paradise as one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026.
Take a look:
The Paradise Teaser.— Srikanth Odela (@odela_srikanth) July 31, 2026
August 6th. pic.twitter.com/EzJwA8AdTr
Capitalising on the surging momentum, director Srikanth Odela and the makers confirmed that the film’s official teaser will be released on August 6, 2026. Promising a raw, bold, and intense glimpse into Nani's character arc, the production house described the upcoming 1-minute and 35-second footage as pure "madness" and teased the arrival of the "Jadal Zamana."
Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is scheduled for a massive global theatrical release on August 21, 2026. In an unprecedented move, the raw actioner will release in eight languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish. Highlighting the project's global scale, reports indicate that the makers have also approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present the film across international markets.
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