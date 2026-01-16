Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentRegionalNari Nari Naduma Murari X Review: Sharwanands Telugu Comedy-Drama Receives A Thumbs Up!
NARI NARI NADUMA MURARI X REVIEW

Nari Nari Naduma Murari X Review: Sharwanand's Telugu Comedy-Drama Receives A Thumbs Up!

Nari Nari Naduma Murari X Review: Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a story about two women and a young man.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Nari Nari Naduma Murari X Review: Sharwanand's Telugu Comedy-Drama Receives A Thumbs Up!Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Abbaraju's latest Telugu comedy drama Nari Nari Naduma Murari opened in cinemas on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti festival and received a warm response. The movie is written by Ram Abbaraju, Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana. It features Samyuktha Menon, Sharwanand and Sakshi Vaidya in lead roles with Sree Vishnu in an important cameo. 

Nari Nari Naduma Murari X Review

Let's check out the fans reactions after watching Nari Nari Naduma Murari on X (formerly called Twitter). 

Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a story about two women and a young man. The guy navigates a complex love triangle while dealing with emotions and life-changing choices that affect both his romantic and family relationships. The movie has 2 hour 20 minute runtime and the music was composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar.

Ram Abbaraju has previously collaborated with Sharwanand on the 2023 hit Samajavaragamana. 

 

 

