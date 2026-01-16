New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Abbaraju's latest Telugu comedy drama Nari Nari Naduma Murari opened in cinemas on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti festival and received a warm response. The movie is written by Ram Abbaraju, Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana. It features Samyuktha Menon, Sharwanand and Sakshi Vaidya in lead roles with Sree Vishnu in an important cameo.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari X Review

Let's check out the fans reactions after watching Nari Nari Naduma Murari on X (formerly called Twitter).

NARI NARI NADUMA MURARI (2026) – Review



Rating: 3.25/5



The story is simple yet engaging, and the comedy works well throughout the film. The comedy dialogues are crisp and entertaining.#Shawanand delivers a good performance, and his acting and comic timing are effective.… pic.twitter.com/BTlgBg4FAT — CineManiac (@movie__maniac) January 15, 2026

Superb team work n writing Bhanu Nandu n ram abbaraju.

Tailor made role Sharwa garu

Beautiful perfomnces heroines

Satya n vennela kishore comedy

Hilarious track of naresh garu

Nice melodies n BG score by vishal

Total fun ride with subtle msg



NNNM is a clear sankranthi fun ride — RamajogaiahSastry (@ramjowrites) January 14, 2026

One Word - VERYGOOD FILM ✅️#Sharwanand Sankranti Films are Always BANGERS



Samyuktha and Sakshi Looks CUTE.



Naresh and Satya Comedy Works Well.



A Perfect Comedy Entertainer.



GetsCinema - Reached - HYPEMETER - 89%#NariNariNadumaMuraripic.twitter.com/xGzY6aGN5g — GetsCinema (@GetsCinema) January 14, 2026

Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a story about two women and a young man. The guy navigates a complex love triangle while dealing with emotions and life-changing choices that affect both his romantic and family relationships. The movie has 2 hour 20 minute runtime and the music was composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar.

Ram Abbaraju has previously collaborated with Sharwanand on the 2023 hit Samajavaragamana.