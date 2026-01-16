Nari Nari Naduma Murari X Review: Sharwanand's Telugu Comedy-Drama Receives A Thumbs Up!
Nari Nari Naduma Murari X Review: Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a story about two women and a young man.
New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Abbaraju's latest Telugu comedy drama Nari Nari Naduma Murari opened in cinemas on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti festival and received a warm response. The movie is written by Ram Abbaraju, Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana. It features Samyuktha Menon, Sharwanand and Sakshi Vaidya in lead roles with Sree Vishnu in an important cameo.
Nari Nari Naduma Murari X Review
Let's check out the fans reactions after watching Nari Nari Naduma Murari on X (formerly called Twitter).
NARI NARI NADUMA MURARI (2026) – Review
Rating: 3.25/5
The story is simple yet engaging, and the comedy works well throughout the film. The comedy dialogues are crisp and entertaining.#Shawanand delivers a good performance, and his acting and comic timing are effective.… pic.twitter.com/BTlgBg4FAT — CineManiac (@movie__maniac) January 15, 2026
#NariNariNadumaMurari
నారి నారి నడుమ మురారి
సీను సీను కి నవ్వడమే మన దారి
Congrats @ImSharwanand Anna
Comeback — Anchor Chandu (@Actor_Chandu_) January 14, 2026
Superb team work n writing Bhanu Nandu n ram abbaraju.
Tailor made role Sharwa garu
Beautiful perfomnces heroines
Satya n vennela kishore comedy
Hilarious track of naresh garu
Nice melodies n BG score by vishal
Total fun ride with subtle msg
NNNM is a clear sankranthi fun ride — RamajogaiahSastry (@ramjowrites) January 14, 2026
One Word - VERYGOOD FILM ✅️#Sharwanand Sankranti Films are Always BANGERS
Samyuktha and Sakshi Looks CUTE.
Naresh and Satya Comedy Works Well.
A Perfect Comedy Entertainer.
GetsCinema - Reached - HYPEMETER - 89%#NariNariNadumaMuraripic.twitter.com/xGzY6aGN5g — GetsCinema (@GetsCinema) January 14, 2026
Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a story about two women and a young man. The guy navigates a complex love triangle while dealing with emotions and life-changing choices that affect both his romantic and family relationships. The movie has 2 hour 20 minute runtime and the music was composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar.
Ram Abbaraju has previously collaborated with Sharwanand on the 2023 hit Samajavaragamana.
