Ahead of its highly anticipated teaser release on August 6, the makers of The Paradise have unveiled a striking new poster featuring Natural Star Nani. Reuniting Nani with director Srikanth Odela following the massive success of Dasara, the action drama remains one of the most eagerly awaited releases of 2026.
The promotional campaign for the film has already generated significant momentum, driven by striking visual assets and the chart-topping success of its lead single, Aaya Sher, which has amassed over 200 million views and 1.8 million likes on YouTube.
The newly released poster showcases Nani in a fierce, rugged avatar, positioned atop a giant, ink-black raven featuring a glowing red eye. Designed in a haunting monochrome palette, the visual prominently displays the August 6 teaser release date while highlighting the symbolic raven motif that has been central to the film's promotional strategy.
Accompanying the poster release, the makers shared the tagline, "Even his shadow has wings to fly," further fueling audience intrigue regarding the narrative arc and Nani’s characterisation.
Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, The Paradise features a high-profile ensemble cast, including Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni, and Sampoornesh, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
The highly anticipated Telugu action-drama The Paradise, starring Nani, is officially slated for a grand global theatrical release on August 21, 2026. However, according to recent industry reports, the film's arrival in cinemas may be pushed back slightly to late September 2026.
Helmed by director Srikanth Odela, the project features a stellar multi-starrer ensemble cast alongside Nani, including Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, and Sampoornesh Babu. The film’s soundtrack and background score are composed by music sensation Anirudh Ravichander.
Aiming for an extensive global footprint, The Paradise is set to release across multiple Indian and international languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.
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