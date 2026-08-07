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Nayanthara and Kavin's 'Hi' gets new release date - details inside

The makers of director Vishnu Edavan's upcoming romantic family entertainer Hi, starring Nayanthara and Kavin, have officially postponed the film's worldwide theatrical release from August 14 to August 28, 2026.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
Nayanthara and Kavin's 'Hi' gets new release date - details inside
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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