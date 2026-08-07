The makers of director Vishnu Edavan's eagerly awaited romantic entertainer 'Hi', featuring actors Nayanthara and Kavin in the lead, on Friday announced that the film would now hit screens worldwide on August 28 this year.
Seven Screen Studios, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "We know you've been waiting to say HI :) and here's when you finally can! Mark your calendars for AUGUST 28 as the most heartwarming entertainer of the season arrives in theatres. Get ready for the fun-filled #HiMovie, featuring #Nayanthara and
@Kavin_m_0431. A @jenmartinmusic Musical. A film directed by @VishnuEdavan1."
We know you've been waiting to say HI :) and here's when you finally can— Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) August 7, 2026
Mark your calendars for AUGUST 28 as the most heartwarming entertainer of the season arrives in theatres.
Get ready for the fun-filled #HiMovie, featuring #Nayanthara and @Kavin_m_0431
A… pic.twitter.com/xRE0IafYka
For the unaware, the film was originally scheduled to hit screens on August 14. However, now the makers have decided to release the film on August 28.
It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.
The film, which is being jointly produced by Zee Studios South, The Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, will also feature a host of actors including K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, Radhika, Sathyan, Adithya Kathir and Kureishi among others.
Sources close to the unit of the film have told IANS that the story of the film takes place across three cities -- Chennai, Coimbatore and Pollachi. They also point out that the film will be a family entertainer and that it would not have any villains featuring in it.
Vishnu Edavan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director to ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj in several of his projects including 'Kaithi', 'Master' and 'Vikram'.
Director Vishnu Edavan, while commenting about his film earlier, had said that it would be a wholesome family entertainer that would speak about true love.
Expectations from the film are high as this will be the first time that actors Nayanthara and Kavin are acting together.
The film, which boasts of a strong technical team, will have music by Jen Martin and cinematography by Rajesh Shukla. Editing for the film will be by the capable Philomin Raj and art direction will be by Shekhar B. Dances in the film are to be choreographed by Brinda while stunts are to be choreographed by Dinesh Kasi.
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