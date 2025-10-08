Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2969637https://zeenews.india.com/regional/nayanthara-kavin-starrer-hi-first-look-out-lokesh-kanagaraj-s-prot-g-vishnu-edavan-makes-directorial-debut-2969637.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
HI MOVIE

Nayanthara, Kavin Starrer ‘Hi’ First Look Out: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Protégé Vishnu Edavan Makes Directorial Debut

The first-look posters for the Nayanthara and Kavin-starrer Hi, the directorial debut of Lokesh Kanagaraj's protégé Vishnu Edavan, have been released. 

|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 08:49 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nayanthara, Kavin Starrer ‘Hi’ First Look Out: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Protégé Vishnu Edavan Makes Directorial Debut(Source: IANS)

Chennai: The makers of director Vishnu Edavan's eagerly awaited romantic entertainer 'Hi', featuring actors Nayanthara and Kavin in the lead, on Thursday released the first look poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs. 
 
The film, which is being jointly produced by Zee Studios South, The Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, will also feature a host of actors including K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, Radhika, Sathyan, Adithya Kathir and Kureishi among others.

For the unaware, Vishnu Edavan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director to ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj in several of his projects including 'Kaithi', 'Master' and 'Vikram'.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Zee Studios South, one of the production houses that is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the first look posters of the film.

It wrote, "HI :) A word, a spark, a story. The first look of #HiMovie starring #Nayanthara &amp; @Kavin_m_0431 is here!"

Actress Nayanthara, for her part, shared the first look posters on her Instagram timeline and wrote,"It all begins with a simple Hi :)"

Director Vishnu Edavan, while commenting about his film, said that it will be a wholesome family entertainer that will speak about true love.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that shooting for the film is currently on in places in and around Chennai. Around 20 days of shooting has already been completed. The film has seven songs in all. Of these, two songs have already been picturised.

Expectations from the film are high as this will be the first time that actors Nayanthara and Kavin are acting together.

The film, which boasts of a strong technical team, will have music by Jen Martin and cinematography by Rajesh Shukla. Editing for the film will be by the capable Philomin Raj and art direction will be by Shekhar B. Dances in the film are to be choreographed by Brinda while stunts are to be choreographed by Dinesh Kasi.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh