Nayanthara’s horror flick ‘Connect’ release date has THIS spooky connection!

New Delhi: Horror and thriller movies become more spooky and interesting if it has some weird link to it, just like Nayanthara’s ‘Connect’ which has released today on the longest night of the year. According to some saying evil spirits and negative forces are strong during night, thus a lot of horror movie lovers watch the film at night. Interestingly Ashwin Saravanan’s ‘Connect’ starring Nayanthara in the lead is a horror thriller which has all the night shows houseful on the longest night of the year.

Even before the release of the film, it had started getting praises from critics and trade analysts. The popularity of the film has been rising ever since the release of its trailer that compelled the makers to release its Hindi version.

When asked Nayanthara about the film releasing on the longest right of the year, she said, “It’s a coincidence to be honest. But to now think of this. It all makes sense to release a film that’s relevant to night and horror stories!!! All night shows have been sold out now and for the weekend happy to see that on this special day.

Releasing on 30 December in Hindi, the horror thriller 'Connect' has released its Hindi trailer. Directed by Ashwin Saravan and featuring Nayanthara as the lead and, Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj in crucial role is an edge of the seat Horror thriller. The trailer of the film shows a happy family who gets stuck at various locations because of the pandemic that hit the world. But it isn’t just the pandemic that has stressed the family.

Nayanthara plays the mother of a teenage daughter, While Vinay plays her husband, Sathyaraj plays her father and Anupam Kher plays a Mumbai based Priest. Nayanthara’s character gets stuck with her daughter in their house, the daughter uses Ouija board to invite a spirit that she wants to meet but ends up bringing some other spirit. Nayanthara realises that her daughter is possessed, and she has to deal with the situation all by herself. Anupam, who is playing the priest suggests that exorcism needs to be performed on the girl. The rest of the film is about Nayanthara’s efforts to save her daughter.

Be it the second collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan with Nayanthara, after Maya to Kher’s return to Tamil cinema after a long gap, ‘Connect’ has been a very special film that is constantly taking over the hearts of the audience.

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, 'Connect' is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar and has released on today in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam and will release on 30th December in Hindi.