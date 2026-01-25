Nayanthara’s look out from Mammootty–Mohanlal starrer ‘Patriot’; fans spot hidden release date

Chennai: The makers of director Mahesh Narayanan's eagerly-awaited thriller 'Patriot', featuring both superstars of Malayalam cinema -- Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead, on Sunday released the character poster of actress Nayanthara in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.



The makers, through the film's official instagram handle, shared the poster and wrote, "Presenting #Nayantara in #Patriot. Dissent is patriotic, In a world full of traitors, be a Patriot !!"

Interestingly, the film poster released by the unit had a bit of morse code on it. Fans were quick to decipher the morse code and claimed that it read "April 23rd release".

It may be recalled that IANS had reported earlier that sources had hinted at the possibility of the film releasing on April 23 this year.

Although there has been no official announcement on the release date of the film, sources in the industry had said that the film was likely to hit screens on April 23 this year.

It may be recalled that on January 4 this year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. They wrote,"That’s a wrap. Blood, sweat, belief. #PATRIOT marches on. See you on the Big screen."

They also shared a BTS video of all the stars on the sets on the occasion.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations ever since it was announced, also features acclaimed actors Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy in addition to the two Malayalam superstars.

A teaser which the makers released last year went on to amplify the expectations of fans and film buffs.

The teaser begins with a voiceover which says, " I remember there was a time when this nation was controlled by the two of them. Together. Over these years, what they earned wasn't just followers. Faith. Trust."

We then see a series of intriguing but intense scenes and hear Mammootty's voice say, "They are going to bring social score to people." We next hear Mohanlal, who appears to play an army general in the film, say, "There are three of us. Do you think you can stop us?"

The teaser then gives us an idea that there is a program called Periscope and that Kunchacko Boban plays a character called Daniel.

Nayanthara is heard asking,"This program which is part of the student laptop scheme. Is that similar to Periscope?" We also hear another voice, asking,"Is this program watching them secretly?" The teaser ends with Mammootty asking someone to complete the sentence, "Great Indian traitor... or Patriot."

Overall, the teaser gives the impression that the film will revolve around a group of socially responsible individuals trying to thwart an illegal attempt by the government to monitor its citizens.