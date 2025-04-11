Advertisement
'Needs To Recover Fully': Chiranjeevi Shares Updates On Pawan Kalyan's Son Mark Shankar After Fire Accident

Megastar Chiranjeevi has shared a health update about his nephew, Mark Shankar, who is the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Mark was injured in a school fire that took place in Singapore earlier this week.

|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 11:01 AM IST|Source: ANI
Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi has shared a health update about his nephew, Mark Shankar, who is the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Mark was injured in a school fire that took place in Singapore earlier this week.

 On Thursday, the megastar took to his X account to share that his nephew has returned home. However, he still "needs to recover" fully. 

 

"Our baby Mark Shankar has come home, but he still needs to recover. With the grace and mercy our clan deity, Anjaneya Swamy, he soon be fully healthy and back to normal. Tomorrow is Hanuman Jayanti, and that Lord stood by us, saving this little child from great danger and tragedy. On this occasion, everyone in their respective towns and areas has stood by our family, wishing Mark Shankar a speedy recovery. They are praying for the child and offering blessings. On behalf of myself, my younger brother Kalyan Babu @PawanKalyan, and our entire family, we would like to thank you all," read his X post.

Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party had earlier released a statement saying that the fire reportedly caused injuries to Shankar's hands and legs, and the boy was immediately transferred to a local hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar also expressed his shock at the fire incident on Tuesday. Kumar prayed for the safety and well-being of all the children and hoped that Kalyan's son is safe and well. 

In a social media post on X, the Union MoS wrote, "Shocked to learn about the fire accident at a school in Singapore where the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Shri @PawanKalyan Garu, Mark Shankar, studies. Praying to Ammavaru for the safety and well-being of all the children and hoping Mark Shankar is safe and well."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

